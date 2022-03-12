Watch
'Scum of the earth': Drug victims face Purdue Pharma owners

Sacklers not allowed to respond during emotional hearing
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - Fake pill bottles with messages about OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are displayed during a protest outside the courthouse where the bankruptcy of the company is taking place in White Plains, N.Y., on Aug. 9, 2021. Purdue Pharma is expected to ask a federal judge Wednesday, March 9, 2022, to approve a nationwide settlement that will transform the company into a public trust and contribute up to $6 billion from members of the Sackler family, with most of the money going toward efforts to abate the nation's ongoing overdose and addiction crisis. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 15:52:32-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Addiction and overdose survivors and those who have lost loved ones have unleashed their emotions on members of the family they blame for fueling the opioid epidemic.

In a virtual hearing Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, more than two dozen speakers addressed members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

One speaker called a family member “scum of the earth."

Others said they hoped the Sacklers would be haunted by their stories.

The Sacklers in attendance were Richard, the former Purdue president and board chair; his son David ; and their relative Theresa.

They were not allowed to respond during the emotional hearing.

