'Scum of the earth': Drug victims face Purdue Pharma owners

NEW YORK (AP) — Addiction and overdose survivors and those who have lost loved ones have unleashed their emotions on members of the family they blame for fueling the opioid epidemic.

In a virtual hearing Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, more than two dozen speakers addressed members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

One speaker called a family member “scum of the earth."

Others said they hoped the Sacklers would be haunted by their stories.

The Sacklers in attendance were Richard, the former Purdue president and board chair; his son David ; and their relative Theresa.

They were not allowed to respond during the emotional hearing.