Sand sculpting competition held in New Jersey

The first International Sand Sculpture competition is underway in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

A half-dozen expert sand sculptors putting on a show and competing for cash prizes.

Organizers said they trucked in about 175 tons of sand from a quarry in Cumberland County. Organizers say the sand you'll find on the beach at the Jersey Shore just doesn't cut it."

"Ocean sand has been washed by the waves and is more granular," said co-organizer John Gowdy. "You really need a sand has a little bit of silt in it. And it just comes out of the ground naturally like this."

The competition runs through Wednesday. People who pay to get a closer look will vote for their favorites. The sculptors are holding off on fine details until after today's rain moves out.