San Francisco stores changing hours after 'alarming' rise in thefts, security incidents

Target, Walgreens, and CVS locations in the San Francisco area have changed their hours of operation to close earlier, or close stores altogether, following a rash of thefts, according to multiple reports.

At least six Target stores around the Bay Area have adjusted their hours to close at 6 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. According to a statement from a Target spokesperson to KNTV , “for more than a month, we’ve been experiencing a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents at our San Francisco stores.”

“With the safety of our guests, team members, and communities as our top priority, we’ve temporarily reduced our operating hours,” the statement continued .

It’s not just Target stores, Walgreens decided to close locations because of the increase in thefts and incidents involving security, according to KGO.

A security guard told the station there is not much he can do to stop a shoplifter who is determined and has a knife or a gun.

"I don't have any intention of getting stabbed for $60 worth of stuff," the guard told KGO.

Leaders think the crimes are organized and have asked police and the district attorney’s office to come up with solutions to help businesses remain open and customers to remain safe.

"These are people who are recruited, organized and are reselling these goods and San Francisco is hurting for it," said San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai.

We lost the flagship Gap in Union Square - if we don’t deal with organized retail crime I fear many other stores will close. https://t.co/y1e3v5Dtip — Ahsha Safai 安世輝 (@Ahsha_Safai) July 6, 2021

Residents and leaders are worried the increase in thefts will lead to more stores closing for good and moving to other locations out of the city.