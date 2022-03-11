West Palm Beach businesses partner to accept donations for Ukraine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — People from around the world are united in support of Ukraine and the support is coming in so many different ways.

Subculture Coffee along Clematis Street is opening its doors, welcoming donations to help those in Ukraine.

The items they need most are diapers, baby bottles, wipes, non-perishable foods, first aid kits, and blankets, just to name a few.

Aaron Wormus is one of the board members at Hospitality Helping Hands in West Palm Beach.

“I have a family in Poland that spent time in Ukraine. It is, you know, it's such a small community when it comes down to it,” he said. “Someone is probably living close to you who is directly impacted as well.”

They are stepping up to help and are partnering with Subculture Coffee as a drop-off location for much-needed relief supplies.

“Hospitality is such a core piece in the community. You want to go out to a place to eat, and we also want to help feed other people,” said Wormus.

More than two million Ukrainians have fled the country, many with only what they had on their backs. Nearly all are women and children, as men are urged to stay and fight.

Hospitality Helping Hands has always been at the forefront of people in need here in the U.S. and abroad.

“The group that we’re working with is Global Empowerment Missions. They’ve got containers. They have 80 containers that are being shipped to Ukraine right now. So, literally, as soon as these containers get filled up, they’re being shipped," said Wormus. "They also have airplanes and Hospitality Helping Hands that have worked with them in the Bahamas, as well. So, they are the global excerpts on getting food and supplies to people.”

Glass containers will not be accepted.

Subculture at their Boca Raton location at 437 Plaza Real is also accepting donations.

To learn more about other organizations helping Ukraine, click here.