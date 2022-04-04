Ukrainian soldier describes ongoing fight against Russians after family escapes country

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Soldiers in Ukraine continue to battle Russian soldiers, fighting on the front lines.

One of those soldiers, Sam, joined the country's Territorial Defense Forces in Ukraine a month and a half ago after seeing many city buildings bombarded.

"Some cities in Ukraine are very damaged. Some of them are mostly almost destroyed," Sam said.

He said he's now seeing a lot of civilian deaths.

"They kill civilians. They kill kids," Sam said. "They shoot through the cars, no matter what. It's crazy."

People continue to flee the country in an effort to find safety from the dangers of the war.

"Lots of people died and lots of people fled Ukraine because of this situation here," Sam said.

Among those who fled were his family, including his wife.

At first, they stayed with relatives near the capital of Kyiv. But they then headed to Poland before finally settling in Germany. Their kids are now in school.

"Mom and I are official volunteers at the school," said Zee, who fled to Germany from Ukraine. "There are other parents that join who also fled Ukraine. ... They have really embraced our kids."

WPTV Zee was able to find sanctuary in Germany after fleeing Ukraine.

Though the family is safe, Zee worries about her husband, especially when she doesn't hear from him for several days.

"There were three nights during the war where he forgot (to contact me), so those were really stressful nights for me. Because I had no idea what was going on, whether I'm a widow or not," Zee said.

Sam is not giving up the fight as events are unfolding around him and hope that one day they can all return home.

"Me and my brothers are still here in Kyiv, and we will keep standing here protecting our land because we love the city that we live in," Sam said. "We love our country. We love our families, and we will protect it. We will stand here until the very end."