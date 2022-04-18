Watch
Ukrainian governor: Russian strikes kill at least 6 in Lviv

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Men walk along a street filled with destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Witnesses said multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in the east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Posted at 6:27 AM, Apr 18, 2022
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles hit the western city of Lviv, killing at least six people.

The attack Monday came as Moscow’s troops step up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east.

Three of Monday's strikes hit military infrastructure facilities and one struck a tire shop.

The regional governor said emergency teams were putting out fires caused by the strikes. The strikes occurred as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in eastern Ukraine. Lviv has seen only sporadic strikes during almost two months of war.

Plumes of thick, black smoke were rising over the city after explosions.

