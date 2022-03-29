Watch
Pentagon may have to ask Congress for more funding in support of Ukraine

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 9:15 PM, Mar 28, 2022
(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon may have to ask Congress for additional money to support Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion, including to replenish America’s arsenal for weapons sent to Kyiv, officials said Monday.

Rolling out the Defense Department’s $773 billion request for fiscal 2023, Pentagon leaders said the budget was finalized before the invasion so it has no specific money for the war. Congress approved a $13.5 billion emergency funding package in early March.

The leaders said it was too early to predict how quickly Ukrainian forces will use up the weapons and ammunition already being provided, and how much the U.S. will need to replace what it sends to Ukraine, such as Stinger and Javelin missiles or body armor and other equipment.

