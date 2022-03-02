Mexico won't impose sanctions on Russia

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his government will not impose any economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The president often cites a guiding principle of nonintervention in foreign affairs.

“We do not consider that it corresponds to us, and we think that the best thing is to promote dialogue to achieve peace,” he said, according to CNN.

López Obrador added that “we want to maintain good relations with all the world’s governments, and we want to be in a position to be able to speak with all parties to the conflict.”

Russian investment in Mexico is estimated at some $132 million and the bilateral trade at more than $2.4 billion.

López Obrador also sounded off on the censoring of some Russian media outlets and called on Twitter to answer accusations that it is removing messages favorable to Russia.

“We can’t be speaking of freedom and at the same time limiting freedom of expression," he said.

Mexico's position on sanctions is in stark contrast to the United States, which has joined Europe in applying sanctions to Russia.