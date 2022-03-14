During Ukraine crisis, cyber experts warn about fake charities

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warning if you want to help people in Ukraine. Be very careful who you donate to.

Many of you are seeing what's happening in Ukraine and you want to help. But experts caution you to stay on high alert, especially when you see ads popping up on your phone.

Some are real charities, but others are scams.

"There's a big amount of money to be made," said David Anefils, a cyber security expert with SupportClub.com

Bogus charities materialize online after a high-profile crisis, according to cyber security experts.

"Bad actors, hackers, scammers, they're going to find a way to satisfy their need to make money," Anefils said.

Anefils said copycat organizations may use names similar to a well-known charity to confuse you.

Before you donate, make sure the charity to which you are giving is the charity you think it is.

"You could receive something in the mail, the Salvation Army, or an email that says TheSalvationArmyFlorida.com. But that is just them taking the Salvation Army and adding either a string of numbers or a string of names behind it to try to make it look legit."

The Federal Trade Commission advises don't pay with wire transfers or gift cards. Scammers ask you to pay that way because these payment methods are hard to track.

The FTC said the safest way to donate is by credit card or check, after you vetted the charity.

Additional resources to check on a charity's rating are Charity Navigator or Give.org

The FTC suggests searching the organization online and including words like "review," "scam," or "complaint" before you send any money.