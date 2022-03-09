Watch
Bumble unmatching with Russia, Belarus

Sue Ogrocki/AP
A phone with an App Store selection of the dating app Bumble is pictured. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 12:38 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 12:43:46-05

Bumble announced it is discontinuing operations in Russia and Belarus.

Bumble is also the parent company of Badoo, which is the more popular dating app in the region.

The apps are being removed from Apple and Google stores, Bumble said.

The company expects to lose $20 million in revenue due to the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine.

Bumble, which is based in Texas, is now part of a growing list of companies that have stopped doing business in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, McDonald's, Starbucks and Coca-Cola said they were suspending operations in Russia over its decision to invade Ukraine.

