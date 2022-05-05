Watch
Ruling threatens US power as world's high-seas drug police

In this photo obtained from U.S. federal court records, Jeffri Dávila-Reyes, third from left, and two others hold their hands in the air as they are intercepted in the Caribbean Sea on Oct. 29, 2015. Dávila-Reyes says he’s still mystified how he ended up serving hard time in a U.S. federal prison. His cocaine bust at sea was closer to his homeland of Costa Rica than the United States, and the few kilos of drugs he was carrying were bound for Jamaica rather than American shores. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
MIAMI (AP) — A little-noticed federal appeals court ruling this year threatens a key weapon in the United States’ war on drugs: A decades-old law that gives the U.S. broad authority to make high-seas drug smuggling arrests anywhere in the world, even if those drugs aren’t bound for the U.S.

The Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act gives the U.S. unique policing powers anywhere on the seas whenever it determines a vessel is “without nationality.”

It’s used to round up and imprison hundreds of foreigners every year, often poor fishermen from Central and South America who make up the drug trade’s lowest rungs.

