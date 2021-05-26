Royal Caribbean receives thumbs up from CDC to conduct a test cruise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Wednesday that it's approved Royal Caribbean Group to conduct a simulated cruise.

Royal Caribbean International CEO Michael Bayley shared a letter on Facebook from the CDC announcing its approval.

“After 15 months and so much work by so many during very challenging times,” he wrote. “To all our colleagues, loyal guests, and supporters all over the world I am proud and pleased to share some bright and wonderful news! Boom! Onwards and upwards team!”

According to a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services that Bayley shared on his Facebook page, the simulated cruise will run June 20-22 on the Freedom of the Seas.

The CDC posted on its website Wednesday that they've provided "cruise ship operators with more discretion regarding fully vaccinated travelers. Provided additional discretionary considerations for ships with at least 95% of crew and 95% of passengers fully vaccinated."

According to the Miami Herald, at least 10% of the total passenger capacity must be carried on test cruises, which is made up of volunteer passengers 18 years old or older who agree to be tested for COVID-19 and have their test results recorded after the cruise.