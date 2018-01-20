Partly Cloudy
An autopsy on former MLB All-Star Roy Halladay determined his cause of death to be blunt trauma, with drowning also being a contributing factor.
ROY HALLADAY , 40 (Died: Nov. 7, 2017) — One of baseball's greatest recent pitchers, "Doc" Halladay split his career between the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies. Among his list of achievements is a World Series title, two Cy Young Awards, eight All-Star Game selections, a no-hitter and a perfect game. An avid pilot, Halladay died after his private plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
The autopsy also found trace evidence of morphine, amphetamine and Ambien in his system.
A plane piloted by Halladay crashed just off the Gulf coast in November, 2017.
He was flying his Icon A5, a two-person, single engine amphibian plane when the plane went down into the water about a quarter mile west of Ben Pilot Point in New Port Richey.
TMZ received footage shot by boaters at the time who reportedly said the ex-MLB star's plane was going from 100 feet in the air down to five feet and then back up again.
