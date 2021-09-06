Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to come down on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. — A large statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee will be removed from Monument Avenue in Richmond 131 years after it was erected and 156 years after his surrender effectively ended the U.S. Civil War.

The state announced the statue's removal will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The announcement came less than a week after the Virginia Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the state could remove the statue.

“Virginia’s largest monument to the Confederate insurrection will come down this week,” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said in a statement. “This is an important step in showing who we are and what we value as a Commonwealth.”

Parking restrictions and road closures will go in place Tuesday, Sept. 7, as the state puts up fencing along Monument Avenue and Allen Street.

Removal of the statue is scheduled to take place the next day.

"On Thursday, September 9, crews will remove the plaques from the base of the monument and will replace a time capsule that is believed to be located at the site," the announcement from the state read. "The 40‐foot granite pedestal will remain for now. The pedestal’s final disposition will be determined following a community‐driven effort to reimagine Monument Avenue, including the state‐owned property surrounding the monument and the pedestal."

Where will Lee go?

The Lee statue, according to the state, will be placed "in secure storage at a state‐owned facility" until a decision is made about its final resting spot.

How can I watch the Lee statue's removal?

WTVR will live stream portions of the removal on WTVR.com and social media channels.

There will be "limited" in-person viewing opportunities, according to the state.

"Public Viewing Protective fencing will be installed to ensure the safety of the crews removing the statue and those who choose to view it in person," according to the state. "This is necessary due to the statue’s location in a residential neighborhood and its size. Limited viewing opportunities will be available on a first‐come, first‐served basis."

Commonwealth of Virginia

The public viewing section along Monument Avenue near the Lee monument site opens at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, and Thursday, September 9. You can enter the viewing area from Stuart Circle.

This story was originally published by staff at WTVR.