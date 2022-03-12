Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Road to table: Wyoming's got a new app for claiming roadkill

Roadkill App
Mead Gruver/AP
Jaden Bales stands near mule deer meat hanging in his garage Thursday, March 3, 2022, south of Lander, Wyoming. Bales collected the deer after it was hit by a car, using a new state of Wyoming mobile app for claiming road-killed animals to eat. The app may be the first of its kind in the U.S. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver)
Roadkill App
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 12:54:47-05

LANDER, Wyo. (AP) — There truly is an app for everything, including roadkill in Wyoming.

A new phone app is making it easy for folks to claim and get permission to salvage and eat freshly killed animals struck by vehicles.

More than half of U.S. states allow people to claim roadkill to eat.

Wyoming joined the list this winter, rolling out the app so people can legally claim dead deer, elk, moose, antelope and turkeys right from the roadside.

Wyoming’s abundant wildlife make it deadly for critters on roads.

The new app aims to help by collecting data on which roads are the deadliest for wildlife.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News