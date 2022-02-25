Watch
Rioter carrying Pelosi's podium in viral photo gets prison

In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Feb 25, 2022
A Florida man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium and posed for photographs with it during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than two months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton on Friday also ordered Adam Johnson to pay a $5,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service.

The image of Johnson smiling and waving as he carried Pelosi’s podium went viral after the pro-Trump mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Johnson placed the podium in the center of the Capitol Rotunda and pretended to make a speech.

Johnson says it was a “very stupid idea.”

