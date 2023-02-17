Rihanna's Super Bowl rental in Arizona reportedly goes for $85,000 a night

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — The announcement of her second child wasn't Rihanna's only well-kept secret during Super Bowl week.

The global superstar reportedly rented a Paradise Valley, Arizona, home for at least six days. Katrina Barrett was the listing agent for the Paradise Valley property when it sold in February last year.

That owner then rented it out to Rihanna ahead of her halftime Super Bowl performance.

The more than 6,400 square foot house nestled at the base of Camelback Mountain boasts five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms paired with top-notch amenities.

“Between bocce ball, pickle ball, heated pool, heated spa, beautiful outdoor ambiance and a really nice music system that makes sense,” said Barrett.

To live like Rihanna, a one-night stay goes for $85,000.

Barrett shared “a story of Arizona real estate” at its recent peak.

When she sold the property in 2019, it went for over $1.9 million.

After a year of major renovations, the current buyer bought it for $7.3 million, a more than 270% increase.

Barrett says the week of the Super Bowl, there were plenty of high rollers with a big budget, but inventory lacked.

This article was written by Jordan Bontke for KNXV.