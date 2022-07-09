Watch Now
Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

Susan Walsh/AP
First lady Jill Biden talks to reporters before boarding a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, May 5, 2022, as she heads to Romania and Slovakia. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Posted at 7:39 PM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 19:39:31-04

WASHINGTON — The Army says a retired three-star general has been suspended as a military adviser.

The suspension follows reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden.

An Army spokeswoman says an inquiry has been called for retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, but provides no details.

The first lady commented last month that the right of women to make their own decisions about their bodies had been stolen by the Supreme Court's recent abortion decision.

USA Today reports that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried the reply, “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.”

