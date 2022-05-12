Watch
Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind. At the height of the pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep processing plants open even as COVID-19 spread rapidly among workers, according to a new Congressional report released Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Posted at 12:19 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 12:19:54-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new Congressional report says that at the height of the pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as COVID-19 spread rapidly among workers.

The report issued Thursday says meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk.

The lobbying led to health and labor officials watering down recommendations for the industry and culminated in an executive order from President Donald Trump designating meat plants as critical infrastructure that needed to remain open.

The North American Meat Institute trade group says the report distorts the truth and ignores steps companies took to protect workers.

