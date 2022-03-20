Watch
Report finds unsafe conditions in New Mexico migrant jail

Matt York/AP
FILE - The Torrance County Detention Facility is shown Nov. 11, 2000, in Estancia, N.M. A government watchdog has found unsanitary and unsafe conditions at the New Mexico jail used to hold migrants and says it should be immediately closed. The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General said in a report released Friday, March 18, 2022, that there are security lapses throughout the Torrance County Detention Facility and said all detainees should be immediately removed. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog has found unsanitary and unsafe conditions at a New Mexico jail used to hold migrants and says it should be immediately closed.

The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General said in a report Friday that there are security lapses throughout the Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia, New Mexico.

It said detainees should be immediately removed.

There were 176 male prisoners at the time of the inspection of the privately owned and operated jail.

They're held while immigration cases are reviewed.

The report said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement disagreed with the findings.

The company that runs the jail for ICE accused the inspectors of misrepresenting evidence.

