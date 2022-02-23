Watch
Report: Atlantic City casino smoking ban may cost 2,500 jobs

Wayne Parry/AP
This Feb. 10, 2022 photo shows a gambler smoking while playing a slot machine at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. A report released Feb. 23, 2022 by the Casino Association of New Jersey says a proposed smoking ban at Atlantic City's casinos could lead to the loss of 2,500 casino jobs and almost 11% of the casinos' revenue. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Posted at 10:42 AM, Feb 23, 2022
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A new report predicts that banning smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos could cost 2,500 jobs and nearly 11% of casino revenue.

The Casino Association of New Jersey released a report Wednesday from an independent gambling research firm supporting the casinos’ longstanding contention that eliminating smoking would hurt their business, deprive New Jersey of tax revenue and put thousands of people out of work.

Some casino workers want smoking banned for health reasons.

But Hard Rock president Joe Lupo says it would be a mistake to do so now when casino employment and visitation are at 20-year lows amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
