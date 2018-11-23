Renters destroy home of injured Navy EOD tech, California community steps up to help

SAN DIEGO, California — One year ago, life forever changed for Navy EOD technician Kenton Stacy and his family.

He was in a Syrian hospital clearing IEDs when one exploded, leaving him with a two percent chance of survival. His comrades fought to save his life and did, but Kenton was left paralyzed and unable to talk.

He's now receiving care at the VA Medical Center in La Jolla.

“We’re all ready for him to come home, it's just been hard juggling being here, being with the kids," said Lindsey Stacy, Kenton's wife.

The couple has four children, one with special needs.

As they work through Kenton's recovery, the family was hit with yet another unexpected hardship.

They've been renting their Chesapeake, VA home for the last two years, not realizing tenants were destroying the house.

The carpet and blinds were destroyed as well as much of the hardwood floors. The tenants also smoked cigarettes in the home.

"I just couldn't believe that people would destroy someone else’s property like that, shocking and it hurt,” said Lindsey.

She shared what happened on their Facebook page #StacyStrong.

It didn't take long for the community to step up and help make it right, with members of the EOD community spending hours to repair the house.

Real estate agent Julie Fish, wife of an EOD tech, also stepped up to help.

She's going to help sell the house without taking a commission and has enlisted help for labor and needed repairs.

"The EOD community, they really have made it that they're taking care of it and it's one less thing I have to worry about," said Lindsey. "It really hits home that everyone really does just care and sees how much he has sacrificed for our country."

Fish says many have already stepped up to help with the house but that they may still need a sliding door and fence.

Those wanting to help the Stacy family can also donate to their Go Fund Me page.