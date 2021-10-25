Remains of child found in Houston apartment where 3 abandoned boys were living

HOUSTON, Texas — Three abandoned boys and the skeletal remains of a fourth child were found in a Houston apartment over the weekend, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Facebook that his officers made the discovery at an apartment complex near the intersection of Addicks Clodine Rd. and Westpark Dr. on Sunday.

The three juveniles were said to be 7, 10, and 15.

The 15-year-old boy told officers that the remains were of his 9-year-old brother who had been dead inside the home for several months.

The sheriff says the boys appeared malnourished and showed signs of physical injury. All three were transported to an area hospital to be assessed and treated for their injuries. Child Protective Services is assisting with caring for the kids.

KTRK reports that the sheriff called the situation “horrific” when speaking about the conditions in which the kids were living. He added that he’s never seen anything like it in his long career.

Officers believe the children’s parents had not lived in the unit for several months.

The sheriff’s office says it was able to locate the children’s mother and her boyfriend. They were interviewed and released.

It remains unclear how the deceased child passed away.

No charges have been filed in the case at this time, but law enforcement is continuing to investigate the case.