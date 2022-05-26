Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Rays, Yankees to post about gun violence in lieu of game coverage

Orioles Yankees Baseball
Frank Franklin II/AP
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres (25), Miguel Andujar (41), Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) and Rob Brantly (62) stand on the field during a moment of silence before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in New York. An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing at least a dozen children and a teacher. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Orioles Yankees Baseball
Posted at 7:12 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 19:12:28-04

In the wake of the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, two Major League Baseball teams would use their social media platforms to bring attention to gun violence.

On Thursday, the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays said that instead of posting about game coverage on their respected social media pages, they would post about gun violence.

This is in partnership with Everytown, a non-profit that advocates for gun control and against gun violence.

The Rays also announced they would be donating $50,000 to Everytown.

News of the collaboration comes after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school on Tuesday.

In Buffalo, 10 people were killed on May 14 when an 18-year-old opened fire on them at a supermarket.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News