Rare orange lobster spared from dinner plate

A lobster destined to be someone's dinner caught a lucky break when an Arizona chef spotted its unusual color.

Executive Chef Carl Murray says they go through about 100 lobsters a week at his Scottsdale restaurant, but one in particular stuck out.

They named the bright orange crustacean "Matsu", then called nearby Odysea Aquarium.

Turns out, Matsu is one rare lobster. Only one in 30 million have the orange coloring.

The restaurant donated Matsu to the aquarium where she can live a long life without the risk of being caught or cooked.

