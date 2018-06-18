Rapper XXXTentacion shot, killed in Miami

Zac Self
4:55 PM, Jun 18, 2018
5 hours ago

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed during an apparent robbery Monday in Broward County, Florida, police said.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock
© 2018 Cable News Network, Inc.

The rapper shot Monday while reportedly shopping in South Florida has died, according to authorities. 

20-year-old XXXTentacion was reportedly shopping for motorcycles and, as he was leaving, someone ran up to his vehicle and shot him.

According to TMZ, the rapper is awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend and is facing more than a dozen felony charges. Prosecutors have also accused him of witness tampering.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the rapper was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

The rapper has a history in San Diego. XXXTentacion was performing at the Observatory North Park in 2017 when someone reportedly rushed onto the stage and punched him

Security at the venue then became involved in an altercation with at least 10 other people, including a 19-year-old who was stabbed. 

The violent night was said to have started with a feud between XXXTentacion and San Diego-based rapper Rob Stone. 

Scroll through the map below to see where the shooting took place in Florida: 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top