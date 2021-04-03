Rally against 'Asian Hate' held in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Community members gathered at Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach Saturday afternoon to rally against Asian Hate.

The rally stems from the shooting in Atlanta on March 16 where 8 people were shot and killed.

Six of those victims were women of Asian descent.

Since then there have been outcries to end racism against the Asian-American Pacific Islander community across the country.

The organization Stop AAPI Hate said there has been a rise in racism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rally also remembered the victims of the recent Boulder, Colorado shooting.