Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a church service to mark her Platinum Jubilee after experiencing “discomfort” at events on Thursday.

The palace says that with “great reluctance” the 96-year-old monarch has decided to skip Friday’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The palace says “the queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade but did experience some discomfort.”

Britain is marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with four days of events over a long holiday weekend.

Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades.

Many royal followers camped out overnight in London in hopes of getting a glimpse of the queen.

Elizabeth watched the parade from the balcony of Buckingham Place

Other members of the royal family were also on the balcony, including Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.