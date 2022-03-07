Queen Elizabeth II hosts first in-person engagement since COVID diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth II appears to have recovered from COVID-19.

On Monday, The queen held her first in-person engagement since being diagnosed with the virus.

The queen hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an audience at Windsor Castle.

While Queen Elizabeth is mostly known for her role in the monarchy in the United Kingdom, she is also the "Queen of Canada."

The Canadian parliament bestowed that title upon her in 1953.

Queen Elizabeth II, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 in late February. The 95-year-old experienced cold-like symptoms, according to Buckingham Palace.

Trudeau is in the UK to speak with Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, The Associated Press reported.