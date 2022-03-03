Watch
Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement

Toby Talbot/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2013 file photo, OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 03, 2022
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and U.S. states have agreed to a new settlement of opioid lawsuits.

The deal reached Thursday would require members of the Sackler family who own the drugmaker to pay $5.5 billion to $6 billion in cash.

That’s at least $1.2 billion more than previously agreed on.

They also apologized. In exchange, they’ll be protected from lawsuits.

A bankruptcy judge must still approve the deal.

The company, family, most states and other groups had reached a deal last year.

But some states opposed it because they say it didn’t do enough to hold the Sacklers accountable.

A judge rejected it on appeal.

