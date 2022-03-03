Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and U.S. states have agreed to a new settlement of opioid lawsuits.
The deal reached Thursday would require members of the Sackler family who own the drugmaker to pay $5.5 billion to $6 billion in cash.
That’s at least $1.2 billion more than previously agreed on.
They also apologized. In exchange, they’ll be protected from lawsuits.
A bankruptcy judge must still approve the deal.
The company, family, most states and other groups had reached a deal last year.
But some states opposed it because they say it didn’t do enough to hold the Sacklers accountable.
A judge rejected it on appeal.