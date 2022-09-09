Watch Now
Proud Boys Hawaii leader, friend plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - Rioters wave flags on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. As public trust in democratic institutions declines, conspiracy theories are filling the void. In some cases, that's leading believers to doubt even their own allies. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 12:47:50-04

The founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter and a Texas man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a picture in front a door on which one of them had written “Murder the Media” each pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge in connection with the riot.

Nicholas Ochs is the founder of the far-right extremist group’s Hawaii chapter and a onetime Republican state House candidate.

He and Nicholas DeCarlo of Fort Worth, Texas, admitted in federal court to obstructing the congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

The government says the men shared a social media channel called “Murder the Media” and initially claimed to be working as journalists on Jan. 6.

