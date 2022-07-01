Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Proposal calls for Texas schools to describe slavery as 'involuntary relocation'

Plantation Slavery Memorial
Gerald Herbert/AP
A picket fence and slave cabins are seen at the Whitney Plantation in Edgard, La., Friday, July 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Plantation Slavery Memorial
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 11:05:00-04

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas State Board of Education received a proposal to change the second-grade curriculum surrounding the topic of slavery.

The proposal calls for slavery to be described as “involuntary relocation.”

The Texas Tribune reports that a group of nine educators submitted the idea to the State Board of Education as part of Texas’ efforts to develop new social studies curriculum.

The once-a-decade process updates what children learn in the state’s nearly 8,900 public schools.

The board is considering curriculum changes after Texas passed a law to eliminate topics from schools that make students “feel discomfort.”

Board member Aicha Davis, a Democrat who represents Dallas and Fort Worth, raised concerns during a June 15 meeting that the term wasn’t a fair representation of the slave trade.

However, the ABC affiliate in Houston reports the Board of Education has asked the teachers to change their proposal.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms