Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Private investigator says drug kingpin targeted David Ortiz

wptv-david-ortiz.jpg
Getty Images
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox looks on prior to game one of the American League Divison Series against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on October 6, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
wptv-david-ortiz.jpg
Posted at 2:45 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 14:45:57-04

BOSTON (AP) — Private investigators hired by David Ortiz say a Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of Ortiz and felt disrespected by him had Ortiz shot at a Dominican nightclub in 2019.

Ortiz was a clutch slugger and three-time World Series champion over 20 seasons.

The Boston Globe reported Saturday that the findings by former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis contradict the theory of the crime developed by Dominican prosecutors.

Ortiz was seriously wounded in the June 9, 2019 shooting.

An attorney for the accused drug trafficker, César Peralta, denied that he had any involvement in Ortiz's shooting.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News