President Trump's attorney's office raided by the FBI

The FBI raided Michael Cohen's office on Monday, the personal lawyer to President Donald Trump who allegedly oversaw a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the days leading up to the 2016 election, the New York Times reported.

According to the Times, Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued a referral for the raid, although the search does not appear to be directly related to his ongoing investigation of Russian meddling and possible coordination with the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. The Times report does indicate, however, that the raid stemmed from information Mueller uncovered and gave to prosecutors.

In order to secure a raid, Mueller went to US Attorney Geoffrey Berman, who was appointed in January. Berman took the information to a federal judge, who green lighted the raid.

Berman replaced acting US Attorney Joon Kim, who replaced Preet Bharara. Bharara was fired by Trump after he refused to resign when Trump demanded that all US Attorneys who worked under President Barack Obama to step down.

Cohen was reportedly responsible for paying Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about a previous sexual encounter with Trump. Daniels has since gone public about the alleged sexual encounter, recently appearing on "60 Minutes" in an interview with Anderson Cooper.

The possible payment, which Trump has claimed he has no knowledge of, has also brought questions on its legality, and whether the payment by Cohen constituted as an undisclosed campaign contribution.

Cohen's lawyer on Monday told the New York Times the raid was “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.”