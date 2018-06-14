President Trump celebrates his 72nd birthday

President Donald Trump celebrated his 72nd birthday on Thursday.

Messages poured in on social media from family members, lawmakers and Trump administration officials.

First daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump shared an old family photo of her and her father to commemorate the day.

"Happy, happy birthday Dad! I love you very much," she tweeted. "Wishing you your best year yet!!!"

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also tweeted, "Susan and I wish you continued strength and fortitude as you work to advance the interests of the American people," he wrote, sharing a photo of the two of them. "I'm humbled to serve under your leadership on behalf of our nation."

Trump is the oldest president ever sworn in for a first term. Before Trump took office in 2017, Ronald Reagan was the oldest person to take the presidential oath of office. He was 69 years old at his first inauguration in 1981.

Reagan marked eight birthdays during his time in the White House, including his 72nd.

Last year on his birthday, Trump, continuing a long-standing tradition, declared the week to be Flag Week.

"I am blessed to have shared my birthday with the Star Spangled Banner and the US Army for 71 years now. Again, on Flag Day, I am deeply grateful to live under the red, white and blue, and all for which it stands," he said in a written statement

Earlier this week, Vivian Balakrishnan, the Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs, tweeted a photo of Trump celebrating early in Singapore on June 11.

"Celebrating birthday, a bit early," Balakrishnan wrote.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.