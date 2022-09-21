President Biden addresses UN, announces $2.9B to combat global food insecurity

President Joe Biden will address the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday where he is expected to announce a $2.9 billion package to address global food security which has been made more precarious due in part to the war in Ukraine.

"This new announcement of $2.9 billion will save lives through emergency interventions and invest in medium to long term food security assistance in order to protect the world’s most vulnerable populations from the escalating global food security crisis," the White House said on Wednesday.

His address comes on the same day Russian President Vladamir Putin announced he is calling up reservists.

Putin’s announcement came after Ukraine retook eastern parts of its nation back as Russian troops retreated.

Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said much of the president's speech to the U.N. will focus on the body’s response to the war.

“He'll offer a firm rebuke of Russia's unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we've seen these past several months,” Sullivan said. “He will underscore the importance of strengthening the United Nations and reaffirm core tenets of its charter at a time when a permanent member of the Security Council has struck at the very heart of the charter by challenging the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

Russia is one of five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and has the ability to veto any measure the body considers.

Sullivan suggested that Biden's address will be aimed at U.N. members that "have stood on the sidelines" in supporting Ukraine against Russia.

While Ukraine will be a major talking point for Biden, he’ll also address global health, climate change and other issues, Sullivan said.

Following his address, Biden will meet with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, two weeks after she replaced Boris Johnson.