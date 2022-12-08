Power restored in North Carolina county after power substations damaged by gunfire

Power in a North Carolina county has finally been restored after thousands of residents in Moore County were without it when two power substations were damaged by gunfire Saturday evening.

According to poweroutage.us, no Duke Energy customer is without power as of 11 a.m. Thursday. At its peak, more than 45,000 customers were without power, the power company said in a news release Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Duke Energy said in a news release that crews worked 24-hour shifts to repair the equipment damaged at the substations and hoped to have had all customers' power restored by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a press conference Sunday that the outages began just after 7 p.m. Saturday after someone pulled up and opened fire on the substations, the Associated Press reported.

According to an FBI notice, the agency was seeking information about the incident at substations about 10 miles apart in West End and Carthage.

A motive or what kind of gun was used has not been released, the Associated Press reported.

The outages also affected schools, which were closed through Thursday.

The Moore County School District announced on its Facebook page that it would announce Thursday by 4 p.m. if schools would remain closed on Friday.