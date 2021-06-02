Watch
Pot users welcome: Amazon won't test jobseekers for cannabis

Alex Brandon/AP
Rica Madrid poses for a photograph as she rolls a joint in her home on the first day of legal possession of marijuana for recreational purposes, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015, in Washington. Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser defied threats from Congress by implementing a voter-approved initiative on Thursday, making the city the only place east of the Mississippi River where people can legally grow and share marijuana in private. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jun 02, 2021
Amazon says it will no longer test jobseekers for marijuana use.

The e-commerce giant, which is the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as several states legalize cannabis.

In March, a New York man sued Amazon, saying the company rescinded his job offer at an Amazon warehouse because he tested positive for marijuana. That came even though the city banned employers from testing job applicants for marijuana last year.

Amazon said it will continue to test workers for other drugs and conduct “impairment checks” on the job. And it said some roles may still require a marijuana test in line with Department of Transportation regulations.

