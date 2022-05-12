Police: Woman fatally shoots her 2 kids, self in Oregon

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon say a mother in the midst of a bitter custody dispute fatally shot her children ages 6 and 8 before killing herself.

Court documents show 31-year-old Ashley Palmer was in the dispute with her ex-spouse and had submitted emergency court petitions asking for full custody, with a trial set for June.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Ashley Palmer sent a text message to her ex-spouse Jenavie Palmer before the deaths with a link to a YouTube playlist labeled "mother children murder suicide 2022."

Gresham police went to Ashley Palmer's apartment but didn't get in and told Jenavie Palmer to check in the morning.