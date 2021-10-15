Police officers rescue 2 people from burning car

GARLAND, texas — A Garland, Texas police officer is being called a hero after he rescued a man from a burning car Tuesday.

With just seconds to respond, training and instinct kicked in when Officer Matthew Fuhs and the rookie officer he was with rolled up on a crash and quickly became aware of just how serious it was.

"Once I saw the flames happening there was a brief moment of ok now things have dramatically changed," Fuhs said.

The situation escalated when he realized another person was still inside in the car.

Time was of the essence.

"I saw that the flames were starting at the back of the vehicle and they were starting to approach toward the passenger side where he was located," Fuhs said.

Fuhs, feeling the heat of the flames himself, said his only thought was to get this man to safety.

"There's no letting up. You gotta just keep moving forward. You gotta try to get this guy out," Fuhs said.

The crash happened near the Garland Police Department.

Officers heard the commotion and came out to help.

"I'm able to get an arm. But then another officer grabbed ahold of his hair because that was the only thing that he was able to get ahold of since his right arm was still in the vehicle," Fuhs said.

Officer Fuhs, now being called a hero, is thankful for the recognition.

But more relieved that lives were saved.

"You just hope that once the dust is settled you end up on the right side and we did and I'm thankful for that," Fuhs said.