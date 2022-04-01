Police: Man was traveling 157 mph in crash that killed 1, injured 2

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 22-year-old man is in major trouble after traveling what police say was 157 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone on westbound I-20 before colliding with a silver SUV, killing one and injuring two.

Bryce Abernathy, who was arrested by Fort Worth police traffic investigators, faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter in connection with the mid-March crash.

“The airbag control module indicated the Camaro was traveling 157 mph in a 70-mph zone,” a Fort Worth police Facebook post said Thursday. “Reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous. Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”

This story was first reported by Doug Myers at KXXV in Waco, Texas.