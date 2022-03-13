Police: Man stabs 2 workers at New York’s MoMA and flees

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a man leaped over a reception desk and stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art.

He was denied entrance Saturday for previous incidents of disorderly conduct.

Authorities say the two museum employees are both in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

John Miller, the NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, says the man became upset at being denied entrance and stabbed the employees multiple times.

Miller said police are trying to locate the man.

The midtown Manhattan museum evacuated its patrons Saturday afternoon and said it would be closed Sunday.