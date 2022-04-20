Police: Man shot performer who scared group at haunted house

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Police say a performer who scared a group at a South Carolina haunted house was shot by a man who thought he was grabbing a prop gun as part of the experience.

Investigators say the employee at the Zombie Experience at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in Myrtle Beach was hit in the shoulder Saturday and survived.

Police say the man told investigators the group fell to the ground after the performer scared them and he felt a gun hit his foot.

Police say the man thought the gun wasn’t real and was part of the experience and fired twice.