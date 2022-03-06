Watch
Police: Man killed after ramming Seattle federal building

Police say a man was shot and killed by officers Saturday night after ramming his car into a federal building in downtown Seattle and reportedly firing a rifle.
Posted at 6:05 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 18:05:14-05

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a man was shot and killed by officers Saturday night after ramming his car into a federal building in downtown Seattle and reportedly firing a rifle.

Gunshots were reported before police arrived at the building.

Police say the man was armed when officers arrived and officers fired at him for reasons that are still under investigation.

Police say officers and medics from the Seattle Fire Department tried to save the man but he died at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by the department’s Force Investigation Team, which examines shootings involving police officers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
