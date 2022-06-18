Watch
Police: Gun fired at Virginia mall, no injuries reported

Police say a gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation.
Posted at 7:13 PM, Jun 18, 2022
MCLEAN, Va. — Police say a gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation.

Fairfax County police tweeted that officers were called Saturday afternoon to Tysons Corner Center for a report of shots fired.

Police say a fight had broken out and one man displayed a gun and fired.

Officers began clearing the mall to make sure no suspects were still present and were helping people who were sheltering in place.

Police asked people who were sheltering to stay in place until officers came to them.

The center is a prominent mall near the nation's capital.

