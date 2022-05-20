Watch
Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 7 wounded

Authorities say two people were fatally shot and seven more were wounded when a man involved in a fight opened fire in downtown Chicago.
Posted at 1:22 PM, May 20, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say two people were fatally shot and seven more were wounded when a man involved in a fight opened fire in downtown Chicago.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday near a McDonald’s restaurant not far from the city's famed Magnificent Mile shopping district.

Police say one person was taken into custody and a weapon recovered.

They say a woman who was among those trying to flee was critically injured when she fell onto a third rail at a nearby subway station.

Police haven't released the names or ages of the dead. The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in Chicago in recent years.

The city tightened a curfew for young people following a fatal shooting last weekend in downtown Millennium Park.

