Police: 1 dead, multiple shot at party near Richmond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Authorities say one person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting Friday near Richmond.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a statement that police were responding to reports of shots fired at about 9:38 p.m. in Chester, Virginia.

Police say arriving officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Authorities say five others were shot and taken to local hospitals or other treatment facilities.

Two other people suffered non-gun-related injuries. An investigation is ongoing. Chester is about 15 miles south of Richmond.