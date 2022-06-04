Watch
Police: 1 dead, multiple shot at party near Richmond

Matt Rourke/AP
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 07:57:29-04

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Authorities say one person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting Friday near Richmond.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a statement that police were responding to reports of shots fired at about 9:38 p.m. in Chester, Virginia.

Police say arriving officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Authorities say five others were shot and taken to local hospitals or other treatment facilities.

Two other people suffered non-gun-related injuries. An investigation is ongoing. Chester is about 15 miles south of Richmond.

