Pilot rescued from oncoming train after emergency landing on railroad tracks

LOS ANGELES — Quick thinking and brave officers saved a man's life after a plane crashed on train tracks in Southern California on Sunday.

Video of the rescue was released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

This man's plane went down and came to a stop on railroad tracks just as a train was barreling toward his downed plane.

Officers reached into the aircraft without hesitation and pulled the man from the wreckage mere seconds before the train smashed into the downed plane.

Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DDxtGGIIMo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 10, 2022

Aerial footage showed the plane was seriously damaged after the train hit it.

The train also sustained some pretty hefty damage following the wreck.

First responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department medically evaluated the pilot and transported him to a regional trauma center.

His condition is unclear.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft.

The National Transpiration Safety Board will investigate the crash, according to a statement from the FAA.