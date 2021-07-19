Pilot encounters engine trouble with small plane, lands on New Jersey bridge

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey — All eyes are on a banner plane along the Jersey shore, but not for its advertisement.

Instead of flying high over the waves, pulling an ad for a store or restaurant, this plane was grounded on an Ocean City bridge.

The 18-year-old pilot, parked it there after running into engine trouble in the air.

First, he ditched the banner in the water as he tried to reach a local airport.

Next, ditching the airport and running out of time, he picked this landing spot after spotting an opening in traffic.

No one was hurt.