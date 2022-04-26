Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Pfizer requests emergency authorization for COVID-19 booster in children

France Pfizer
Francois Mori/AP
The Pfizer logo is displayed (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
France Pfizer
Posted at 5:44 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 17:44:16-04

Pfizer is seeking emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 5 to 11.

The company said it submitted its application to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday.

Pfizer said the booster shot provided a "strong immune response" in children who took part in a clinical trial.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is operating under emergency use authorization for children in the age group to receive their primary two-dose series.

Pfizer's request comes on the same day the Centers for Disease Control reported that three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the coronavirus.

It's unclear when the FDA will review Pfizer's application.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News